Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the September 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

About Schneider Electric S.E.

OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,804. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

(Get Free Report)

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.