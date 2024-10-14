Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised Saratoga Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

Saratoga Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of SAR opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $327.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 44,722 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.