Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$35.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.50.

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$28.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$25.28 and a 1-year high of C$32.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.93.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.44 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.7806854 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$59,450.00. In related news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$59,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,124.00. Corporate insiders own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

