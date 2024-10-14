Sapient Capital LLC Sells 238,351 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,351 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBIT traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,464,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,032,020. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.