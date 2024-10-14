Sapient Capital LLC Sells 238,351 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,351 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ IBIT traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,464,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,032,020. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
