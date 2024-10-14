Sapient Capital LLC Sells 2,057 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sapient Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $40,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at $49,955,513.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $7,994,810.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,912,892.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,535 shares of company stock worth $51,396,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $938.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $891.12 and its 200-day moving average is $800.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.86, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $959.90.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

