Sapient Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 966,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a PE ratio of -486.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.