Sapient Capital LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after buying an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $151,402,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,138,000 after acquiring an additional 218,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $605.56. 36,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $572.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $611.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

