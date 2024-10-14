Sapient Capital LLC Has $16.79 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Pacific Land worth $16,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,064,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,058.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $467.62 and a 1 year high of $1,070.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $866.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $741.53.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.35 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

