Sapient Capital LLC Has $15.32 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,320 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $114.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.92 and a 52 week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

