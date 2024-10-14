Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,699,000.

GEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.63.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $267.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.80. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $270.11.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

