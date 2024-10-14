Sapient Capital LLC Acquires 1,711 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,905 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Visa by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after buying an additional 4,099,122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 40.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 26,951.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $416,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,074 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.81.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $278.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $510.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.16 and its 200 day moving average is $272.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

