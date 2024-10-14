Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SNPHY remained flat at $11.76 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $13.00.
About Santen Pharmaceutical
