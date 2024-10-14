Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of SMSEY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. Samsonite International has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 26.06%. Analysts anticipate that Samsonite International will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

