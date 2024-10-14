Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the September 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Saipem Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of SAPMY stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. Saipem has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

Get Saipem alerts:

About Saipem

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.