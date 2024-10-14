Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Short Interest Update

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RWAYZ opened at $25.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

