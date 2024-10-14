Royal Bank of Canada Increases GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target to $26.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

GDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Get GDS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GDS

GDS Price Performance

GDS stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,270. GDS has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.24.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $388.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Creative Planning lifted its stake in GDS by 10.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 921.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 126,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 72.7% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 516,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in GDS by 63.5% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,249,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.