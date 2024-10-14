Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 685 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 841,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $198,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,440. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.17.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $250.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

