Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,360 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 203,274 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Banco Santander by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 834,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Banco Santander by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 216.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 294,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 201,134 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,357,000 after buying an additional 892,960 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.8 %

SAN opened at $5.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.27.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

