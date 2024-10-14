Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after acquiring an additional 111,875 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In related news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $502,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,605.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JXN

Jackson Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $99.01 on Monday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.06 and a 12-month high of $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average of $78.41.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.