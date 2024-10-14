Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 88,971 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,229 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,971 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,524.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

