Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 825 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,908,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,058 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,670,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after purchasing an additional 990,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $109.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

