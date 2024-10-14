Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 179 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in AutoNation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in AutoNation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 1.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,825,338 shares in the company, valued at $696,441,036.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,825,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,441,036.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $7,189,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,786,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,492,393.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,256 shares of company stock worth $17,641,954 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $165.32 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $197.18. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.54.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

