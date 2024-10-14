Rise Advisors LLC Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,247 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.81 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $47.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

