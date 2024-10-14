Rise Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Rise Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $1,431,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $808,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,362,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,715,000 after acquiring an additional 402,426 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,284,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV stock opened at $95.24 on Monday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.37 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.42.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.