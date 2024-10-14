Rise Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

