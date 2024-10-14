Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $342.83 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.30 and a 200 day moving average of $303.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. Scotiabank raised their target price on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

