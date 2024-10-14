Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 1,876 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 0.5% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% in the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,828 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $162,690,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,979.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,794,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,198 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,202.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,602,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,689,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,740,000 after buying an additional 1,144,645 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.74 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

