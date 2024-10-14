Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $2,452.27 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00014359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,873.34 or 1.00038559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007375 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00165827 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,414.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.