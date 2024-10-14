Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 513,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 642,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 223.2 days.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

RHUHF remained flat at $29.00 on Monday. 6,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

