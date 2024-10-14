Reviewing Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 129.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 1,300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 37.01% 7.72% 3.95% LXP Industrial Trust 9.50% 1.51% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Four Corners Property Trust and LXP Industrial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.55%. LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.07%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and LXP Industrial Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $262.91 million 10.02 $95.34 million $1.07 26.78 LXP Industrial Trust $340.42 million 8.31 $30.38 million $0.04 240.25

Four Corners Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LXP Industrial Trust. Four Corners Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats LXP Industrial Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

