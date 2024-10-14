Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 717 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 85,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $22.34.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on T. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

