Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New $693,000 Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,425,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.86%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

