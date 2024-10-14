Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IWD stock opened at $191.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.22 and a 200 day moving average of $179.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $191.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

