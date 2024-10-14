Retirement Planning Group LLC Invests $586,000 in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 10.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 336.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 111,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 85,941 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 182.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 37.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 794,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $365.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WTTR. Northland Securities raised Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk raised Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.