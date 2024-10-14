Retirement Planning Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 412.1% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period.

VTES opened at $101.05 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.31 and a 52-week high of $101.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

