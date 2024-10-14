Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after buying an additional 6,706,045 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $262,606,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,457 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,512,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,615 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

