Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires 801 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IWP opened at $121.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day moving average of $111.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $121.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

