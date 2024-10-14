Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 29693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
The stock has a market capitalization of $581.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -872.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
