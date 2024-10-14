Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW):

10/11/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $275.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

10/2/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $275.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $262.00 to $307.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

9/23/2024 – Lowe’s Companies is now covered by analysts at Melius Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $240.00 to $265.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/21/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $245.00 to $238.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $264.00 to $262.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $245.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $280.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $269.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

LOW opened at $275.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $278.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.58.

Get Lowe's Companies Inc alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.