Request Price Hits $0.0998 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Request has a market cap of $76.68 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0998 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008124 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00014168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,674.89 or 0.99960517 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007413 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09820213 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $1,009,316.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

