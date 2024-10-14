Request 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.07 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0989 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $76.01 million and $1.07 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008160 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00014359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,858.19 or 0.99970850 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007370 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09820213 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $1,009,316.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

