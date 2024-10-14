Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 28215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTO. Barclays raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Rentokil Initial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rentokil Initial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 81.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 19.1% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

