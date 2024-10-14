Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX) Insider Christopher H. B. Mills Sells 83,696 Shares

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 83,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £6,695.68 ($8,762.83).
Renalytix Stock Performance
Shares of RENX stock opened at GBX 7.77 ($0.10) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.29. Renalytix Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 74.90 ($0.98). The company has a market capitalization of £12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.95.
About Renalytix
