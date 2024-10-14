Regency Centers Co. (REGCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on October 31st

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
Regency Centers Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:REGCP opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $25.63.
Regency Centers Company Profile
