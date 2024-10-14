Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,424,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COR stock opened at $222.56 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.75 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

