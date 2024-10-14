Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF comprises 1.6% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HELO. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 187,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $61.51 on Monday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $666.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.