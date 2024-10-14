Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 207 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Up 0.9 %

MEDP opened at $347.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.06. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.21 and a 52 week high of $459.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.