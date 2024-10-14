Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 125,091 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,079,000 after buying an additional 1,885,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $36.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

