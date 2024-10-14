Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% in the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,945,000 after buying an additional 3,958,828 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after buying an additional 33,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,689,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,740,000 after buying an additional 1,144,645 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,398,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,930,000 after buying an additional 392,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after acquiring an additional 740,046 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

