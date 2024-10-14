Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $78,881,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $26,218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 928,597 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,370,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 367,976 shares in the last quarter.
Verra Mobility Stock Performance
Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $31.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Read Our Latest Report on VRRM
Verra Mobility Profile
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verra Mobility
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Best Pharma Stocks for Long-Term Investors: Growth and Dividends
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.