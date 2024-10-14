Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $78,881,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $26,218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 928,597 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,370,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 367,976 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $31.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $222.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

